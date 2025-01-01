Al-Aqouri and Berndt Discuss Regional Developments and Libyan Stability

TRIPOLI: Head of the Foreign Committee in the House of Representatives (HoR), Yousef Al-Aqouri, engaged in a virtual meeting with Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt to deliberate on pivotal regional and international matters impacting Libya. The discussions encompassed observations on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the latest developments in Syria and Sudan, emphasizing their effects on Libyan affairs.

According to Libyan News Agency, the HoR spokesperson, Abdullah Belihaq, revealed that Al-Aqouri highlighted the critical nature of economic issues, emphasizing the HoR’s preparedness to enact necessary legislation with the benefit of international expertise. Al-Aqouri underscored the HoR’s firm stance against foreign presence in Libya, advocating for the consolidation of the ceasefire and the prevention of security breaches to achieve lasting peace.

The dialogue also explored the constitutional path, with Al-Aqouri stressing the need for a permanent constitution to facilitate peace and

stability within Libya. On Libyan-American relations, he expressed a commitment to fostering cooperation with the current American administration, extending congratulations on the outcome of the U.S. elections.

Berndt reiterated the United States’ dedication to supporting peace and stability in Libya and emphasized the embassy’s commitment to enhancing Libyan-American relations across all sectors in collaboration with Libyan partners. The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to maintain coordination and joint efforts to foster stability and prosperity for the Libyan populace.