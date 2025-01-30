Al-Abed and Turkish Minister Discuss Labor Mobility Cooperation

Riyadh: Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation, “Ali Al-Abed Al-Redha”, engaged in discussions with Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Security “Vedat Isik Khan” to explore ways to enhance cooperation between their countries in the field of labor mobility. This dialogue took place on the sidelines of the second edition of the International Labor Market Conference (GLMC 2025) held in Riyadh.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting focused on the importance of exchanging visits and expertise between the two ministries. The discussions aimed at preparing for a memorandum of understanding that would regulate labor movement between the two nations. The memorandum will emphasize ensuring workers’ rights, particularly concerning social security and insurance, aligning with the interests of both parties.

“Al-Abed” highlighted the significance of collaborating with Turkey in developing labor policies and improving work environments. He noted that the anticipated memorandum of understanding would play a crucial role in organizing and expanding the labor market between Libya and Turkey, creating opportunities for mutual benefit across various economic sectors.