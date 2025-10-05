African National Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Zwara

Zwara: The Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Agency announced that the Western Plains Investigation and Arrest Bureau arrested an African national on charges of drug trafficking in Zwara.

According to Libyan News Agency, the agency explained via its official Facebook page on Sunday that the arrest came after receiving confirmed information indicating that the suspect was engaged in suspicious activities related to drug trafficking in the city.

The agency indicated that the competent authorities immediately began investigations and information gathering, which resulted in identifying the suspect, arresting him, and seizing a piece of suspected hashish, known locally as “Qarsa.”

The agency confirmed that the necessary legal measures were taken against the accused and that he was referred to the Anti-Narcotics Prosecution, as has jurisdiction, to complete the investigation and take the necessary legal action regarding the case.

The Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Agency reiterated its co

mmitment to continuing its field and security efforts to combat the spread of drugs, to protect the security and safety of society.