Above-average temperatures, hot, misty weather in some regions

Temperatures will remain from 3 to 6 degrees above average, as the country is affected by the Indian seasonal low air pressure accompanied by subtropical high air pressure in the upper parts of atmosphere.

‘The skies will be clear in general with some scattered clouds over the coastal region, the weather will be hot, misty and dusty in the eastern, al-Jazeera and al-Badia regions, meanwhile at night, there will be a high humidity in the western regions with an opportunity for light fog in some interior regions’, Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The wind will be westerly to southwesterly with low to a moderate speed with some active gusts in the eastern regions that exceeds 50km/h, while the sea waves will be low in amplitude.

The expected temperatures in some Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 42/24, Daraa 37/22, Homs 37/24, Hasaka 46/30, Tartous 32/26, Idleb 37/24,Deir Ezzor 47/32.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency