A local official in Kufra: We reject the establishment of camps for Sudanese refugees in Kufra, and we demand that the United Nations establish them inside Sudan.

Kufra Municipality announced its categorical rejection of establishing any camps for Sudanese refugees within its borders.

This official and popular rejection came after the increasing influx of large numbers of refugees fleeing the war in Sudan.

Kufra Municipality spokesman “Abdullah Suleiman” said in press statements that the city is suffering from great pressure due to the current conditions, and cannot provide the necessary services to the refugees, calling on the United Nations and international organizations to assume their responsibility and establish refugee camps within Sudanese territory.

Suleiman stressed that Kufra did not agree to any agreements to establish refugee camps on its lands, and that the best solution is to transfer refugees to other areas within Sudan.

Source: Libyan News Agency