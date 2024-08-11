General

A joint force from the Popular Mobilization Forces and the army completes the search of large areas east of Anbar

A joint force from the 27th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the 40th Brigade of the 10th Division of the Iraqi Army completed, on Sunday, the search of a number of villages and the survey of large areas of Al-Karma Island within the eastern Anbar Operations Sector.

A statement by the Popular Mobilization Forces Authority stated: “A security operation was launched earlier today from two axes in Al-Karma Island within the eastern Anbar Operations Sector, reaching the borders of the Baghdad Operations Command Sector.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

Related Posts

Minister of Interior arrives at Diyala Operations Command Headquarters

HM the King Congratulates Republic of Chad Pres. on National Day

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister congratulates HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa

About lnw.admin

View all posts by lnw.admin →