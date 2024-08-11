A joint force from the Popular Mobilization Forces and the army completes the search of large areas east of Anbar

A joint force from the 27th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the 40th Brigade of the 10th Division of the Iraqi Army completed, on Sunday, the search of a number of villages and the survey of large areas of Al-Karma Island within the eastern Anbar Operations Sector.

A statement by the Popular Mobilization Forces Authority stated: “A security operation was launched earlier today from two axes in Al-Karma Island within the eastern Anbar Operations Sector, reaching the borders of the Baghdad Operations Command Sector.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency