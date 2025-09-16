Zutari Strengthens Commitment to Saudi Arabia with New Regional Headquarters

In line with Vision 2030’s Saudisation programme, Zutari has committed to developing local talent and creating employment opportunities

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – EQS Newswire – September 16, 2025 – Zutari (www.Zutari.com), a leading buildings and infrastructure engineering and advisory firm with over 90 years of heritage across Africa and the Middle East, has formally established its regional headquarters in Riyadh, underscoring its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030.

The new headquarters, together with the international branch Zutari Engineering Consultancy – KSA Branch, provides a strong platform for Zutari to deliver innovative, sustainable, and locally relevant solutions tailored to the Kingdom’s needs.

“Saudi Arabia is at a pivotal point in its development journey, and we believe now is the time to deepen our investment and presence here,” says Ermis Marques, Managing Director of Zutari KSA and Director of Strategy: Middle East. “Our decision to establish a permanent base in Riyadh reflects both our confidence in the Kingdom’s long-term growth and our commitment to being a trusted partner in shaping its future cities, infrastructure, and industries.”

In line with Vision 2030’s Saudisation programme, Zutari has committed to developing local talent and creating employment opportunities. The firm’s Riyadh office, opened in 2022, already employs Saudi professionals, with targets to ensure that at least 30% of its workforce are Saudi nationals. Zutari’s efforts were recognised in June 2024 when it achieved Platinum Nitaqat status, the highest level of Saudization compliance in the Kingdom.

“Our approach has always been about combining international expertise with strong local presence,” adds Ermis. “By investing in Saudi talent, collaborating with local universities, and embedding sustainability in everything we do, we aim to co-create solutions that are not only world-class but authentically Saudi.”

With over 2 500 engineers, designers, scientists, and advisors, Zutari continues to deliver innovative, digitally enabled, and sustainable solutions across buildings, transport, energy, water, mining, urban development, and climate resilience. Establishing a stronger base in Saudi Arabia represents a natural evolution of its mission to shape living legacies across the Middle East.

About Zutari:

Zutari, a leading buildings and infrastructure engineering and advisory firm with a proud legacy of over 90 years across Africa and the Middle East. We partner with clients throughout the infrastructure lifecycle, delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions across sectors like: Buildings, Water, Mining, Energy, Transport and Sustainability. Co-creating locally relevant, globally eminent solutions, we prioritise impact, purpose, and people. At Zutari, we don’t just design infrastructure, we create possibilities, unlock futures, and shape living legacies that uplift communities and redefine what’s possible for generations to come.

For more details, visit www.Zutari.com.