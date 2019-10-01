Zoomlion celebrates 27th anniversary, promoting high-quality development powered by intelligent manufacturing

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) celebrated its 27th anniversary on Sept. 28th with record-breaking growth and industry-leading performance achievements. Zoomlion’s recently released 2019 interim report showed a revenue of 22.26 billion yuan (approx. USD 3.12 billion), marking a 51.23 percent year-on-year increase thanks to the implementation of intelligent manufacturing strategy. The strategy, which incorporates intelligent products, intelligent factories and intelligent services, is the main force behind the rapid growth in the past year.

Sales revenue powered by top-selling intelligent products

Among the top-selling products, Zoomlion’s intelligent 4.0 generation equipment products accounted for more than 80 percent of the total sales revenue, as the brand’s product structure has been gradually shifting towards the higher technical threshold categories since 2014.

Zoomlion has always focused on the intelligent application of heavy machinery products. Their equipment now has the abilities to detect and think on its own and achieve self-diagnostics, self-adjustment and self-adaption. In the context of industrial internet, Zoomlion pioneered a strategy of ‘products online, data in the cloud and service on the palm’ with intelligence as the breakthrough in product development.

Zoomlion’s highly accurate and efficient 56-meter 4.0 pump truck, a typical example of Intelligent 4.0 project, has installed 31 sensors to complete 61 self-checking programs in the five major systems including pump and boom, as well as conducting fault diagnosis remotely during construction. The product has produced 62 patents in total, including 41 for invention, 18 for utility model and three for design.

Zoomlion’s global offerings enriched by intelligent production and services

Aiming to build an international intelligent production ecology, Zoomlion has fully launched the construction of a “Zoomlion Intelligence Town”, which incorporates 6 national innovation platforms，a production incubation base, and an AI research and application centre. Zoomlion has also established an intelligent factory for tower crane and initiated the planning and construction of an Industrial Park for key hydraulic components.

In October 2018, Zoomlion unveiled China’s first intelligent assembly line covering all links of scissors aerial work platform production, which has an annual production capacity of 12,000 scissors aerial work platforms, and demonstrated the most cutting-edge technologies, greenest manufacturing techniques and strictest process management.

Zoomlion’s transformation from traditional manufacturer to high-end intelligent manufacturing service provider also included the establishment of ZValley Industrial Internet Company (ZValley), its mobile app enabled high-efficiency management of nearly 10,000 pieces of equipment of more than 5,000 clients, and 95% of the real-time service requests were fulfilled within 15 minutes.

Implement a “2+2+3” strategy consistently to push further growth

Looking into the future, Zoomlion is emphasizing a “2+2+3” strategy, which is standing firm in the two markets of products and capital, promoting the two convergences of the manufacturing industry with internet, product and finance, strengthening the three sectors of construction machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services to become a global high-end equipment manufacturer.