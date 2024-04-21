Zaidan: Int’l cooperation between judicial authorities is an urgent necessity in light of cross-border challenges

The head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, confirmed today, Sunday, that international cooperation between judicial authorities is not just an option, but rather an urgent necessity in light of the cross-border challenges we face, from organized crime and terrorism to commercial and financial disputes. Pointing out that international agreements and joint initiatives have shown that united action can lead to more effective and fair results.

He explained: “This forum plays an important role in strengthening cooperation between commercial courts around the world, as through it the best practices in the field of commercial litigation are exchanged.”

He added, “In light of globalization, crimes and organized

crimes have become cross-border, which requires close cooperation between judicial authorities in various countries to combat these phenomena.”

He continued, “International cooperation in the judicial field reflects our shared commitment to the rule of law and effective justice, and enhances our ability to confront global legal challenges in a spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding by pointing out some important points that establish and enhance cooperation between judicial authorities, which are: (The importance of international cooperation in the field of combating cross-border crimes, such as terrorism, money laundering, and human trafficking – the necessity of exchanging information and expertise between judicial authorities in various countries in order to enhance justice and the efficiency of justice systems – The importance of developing effective mechanisms for extraditing criminals, implementing judicial rulings, and providing mutual legal assistance – Formulating recommendations for the con

ference on the best ways to enhance international cooperation between judicial authorities).

Source: National Iraqi News Agency