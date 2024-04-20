IRAQI RESISTANCE GROUP TARGETS OCCUPIED EILAT



Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has attacked a vital target in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

The Resistance group said that the attack was carried out in response to the Israeli regime’s violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

The anti-Zionist operation was carried out using drones, according to the Resistance group.

Since the start of the al-Aqsa Storm operation on the 7th of last October, the occupied port of Eilat has been targeted several times by the Yemeni forces and the Islamic Resistance of Iraq to declare support for the oppressed people of Gaza.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon