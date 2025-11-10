Yili Reports Dual Growth in Revenue and Net Profit for First Three Quarters of 2025; Overseas Ice Cream and Infant Goat Milk Formula Maintain Strong Momentum

HOHHOT, China, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building on the robust performance reflected in its interim results, Yili Group has delivered another impressive set of results. On October 30, 2025, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (SHA: 600887) released its third-quarter report for 2025. For the first nine months of the year, the company achieved dual growth in both revenue and net profit: total revenue reached 90.564 billion yuan, up 1.71% year-over-year, while its adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent surpassed 10 billion yuan for the first time, reaching a record high of 10.103 billion yuan – an 18.73% year-over-year increase – demonstrating sustained improvement in the profitability of its core businesses.



Across all product categories, Yili maintained its leadership position during the reporting period. Its foundational liquid milk business remained the undisputed market leader, further widening its scale advantage. Premium brands such as Satine and AMBPOMIAL continued to drive high-quality growth, with both revenue and market share in the chilled plain milk segment increasing.

Yili’s second growth engine showed strong momentum. Following its historic achievement in the first half of the year – becoming China’s top-selling infant formula brand and securing the “grand slam” across all formula categories – the company’s infant nutrition business has continued to strengthen, further expanding its market share. In the first three quarters, revenue from milk powders and related dairy products reached 24.261 billion yuan, a new record high, up 13.74% year-over-year. Yili’s overall infant formula sales volume remained number one in the Chinese market, solidifying its industry-leading position.

The ice cream segment also delivered strong results, generating 9.428 billion yuan in revenue during the period, a 13% year-over-year increase, marking its 30th consecutive year as China’s market leader. Notably, the “Fresh Milk Mung Bean Ice Cream,” co-developed by Yili and Sam’s Club, became a summer blockbuster, topping Sam’s frozen dessert category and earning the nickname “King of Beans.”

Meanwhile, Yili accelerated its global expansion. Following the successful launches of Jinlingguan and Cremo in Hong Kong SAR and Saudi Arabia, the Satine brand entered the Singapore market in September, quickly gaining consumer favor with its premium “organic and healthy” positioning. During the reporting period, overseas operations performed exceptionally well, with core categories such as ice cream and infant goat milk formula achieving high-growth trajectories, serving as key drivers of Yili’s global business expansion.

Beyond exporting products, Yili is also sharing Chinese dairy innovation with the world, paving new pathways for global dairy development.

On October 22, Yili won two International Dairy Federation (IDF) Dairy Innovation Awards，making it the most awarded dairy company worldwide and the only Chinese dairy company to receive honors this year. Its bone-health-focused Xinhuo Bone Energy Formula Milk Powder, co-developed with Beijing Tongrentang, was recognized with the “Dairy Product Innovation Award in Human Nutrition.” The product addresses key health concerns related to bone, joint, and muscle wellness among Chinese consumers through a unique blend of “traditional Chinese dietary wellness” and “precision nutrition,” earning international acclaim. Additionally, AMBPOMIAL’s limited-edition eco-friendly packaging under the “For a Bluer Ocean” initiative received the “Innovation in Packaging and Transparency for Dairy Products,” offering the industry a systematic solution for sustainable packaging.

