WHO expresses readiness to support health sector in Hasaka Province

Hasaka Governor Loae Saiyouh discussed with Dr. Iman Shanqiti, Acting Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Syria, the urgent health needs of the province and the possibility of increasing the support provided to the health sector.

The Governor stressed the necessity of continuing full cooperation and coordination between the two sides, in the health issues and supporting the health sector in the center of the city not only in the camps.

Dr. Shanqiti, in turn, expressed the WHO readiness to support the health sector in the province in light of the difficult circumstances it is witnessing, showing readiness to support and fund any future projects in this regard.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency