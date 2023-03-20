WHO Chief praises Kuwait humanitarian aid for afflicted countries

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus praised on Monday Kuwait's aid for afflicted countries, especially the victims of the recent earthquake waves that hit Turkiye and Syria.

This came in a statement during his meeting with Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organizations Naser Al-Hein at Kuwait Embassy headquarters in Geneva.

On his part, Ambassador Al-Hein said that the meeting tackled latest humanitarian developments in Syria and Turkiye, and the amount of suffering that he witnessed in his visit to Aleppo.

He added that the director-general briefed him on the organization's plans and programs to deal with the Turkiye-Syria crisis, and he valued Kuwait's contribution and efforts.

Source: Kuwait News Agency