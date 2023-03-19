Russia sends airmobile hospital to Türkiye’s quake-hit Hatay region

Russia on Sunday announced that it has sent an airmobile hospital to Türkiye to provide assistance to earthquake victims.

“The hospital will be deployed in the Erzin district of the province of Hatay,” a statement by the Russian Embassy in Ankara read on Telegram.?

More than 49,500 people were killed in Türkiye by magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that hit on Feb. 6, according to officials.

Over 13.5 million people have been affected in Türkiye by the massive quakes which struck the provinces of Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Source: Anadolu Agency