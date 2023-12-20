WFP DELIVERS FIRST AID CONVOY FROM JORDAN TO GAZA

A 46-truck convoy, organized by WFP and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), on Wednesday carried more than 750 metric tons of life-saving food into Gaza, marking the first time a direct aid convoy from Jordan has reached the Strip since the upsurge in hostilities began on 7 October. After weeks of coordination with all parties, this crucial first step could pave the way for a more sustainable aid corridor through Jordan and allow for the delivery of more aid at scale. That has so far not been possible with only one route through Egypt. "Establishing a corridor through Jordan will increase the flow of aid and remove some of the pressure and congestion we are currently facing. This will allow us to secure more supplies and have more trucks on the road," said Samer AbdelJaber, WFP Palestine Representative and Country Director/Emergency Coordinator. "We are very grateful to everyone who made this possible. This is a promising step that will hopefully grant us more sustained and scaled-up access t o reach more people in Gaza, faster.' Source: National News Agency - Lebanon