Washington should withdraw its illegal forces from Syria _ Kanaani says

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani reiterated the necessity of the withdrawal of illegal US forces from Syria as soon as possible, stressing that the presence of these forces contradicts peace, security and international laws.

In his weekly press conference on Monday, Kanaani said that the presence of the US forces on Syrian territory is illegal and causes instability and insecurity in Syria and the region, adding that they must leave as soon as possible based on international laws and upon the request of the Syrian government.

Kanaani pointed out that the crisis in Syria is a result of interference of the foreign forces and their support for terrorist organizations.

The continuation of harsh and unjust US sanctions causes the suffering of the Syrian people, Kanaani affirmed.

