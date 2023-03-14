Vestas wins 373 MW order in South Africa featuring the first V163-4.5 MW wind turbines

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA – EQS Newswire – 14 March 2023 – Independent power producer Red Rocket has placed a 373 MW order for the Brandvalley, Rietkloof and Wolf wind parks, to be located in Western Cape and Eastern Cape, South Africa. The contract includes the supply and installation of 64 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, 12 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines and five V162-6.2 MW Enventus wind turbines. Vestas will service the wind parks through a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) agreement.

Red Rocket’s CEO, Matteo Brambilla said: “Red Rocket has been investing and supporting South Africa’s electricity crisis for more than a decade and with a portfolio of more than 1,000 MW of wind, hydro and solar projects under development, in construction or in operation in the country, we are delighted to continue making a significant contribution to South Africa and the rest of the continent.” Brambilla added: “The projects will bring a 740-million-rand community investment over 20 years through local social projects. The wind farms will start operating in 2024”.

The order includes the first installations globally of the V163-4.5 MW wind turbine from Vestas’ 4 MW platform. Featuring an 18 per cent increase in swept area, the V163-4.5 MW has a large rotor-size-to-rating ratio resulting in a higher capacity factor, enabling up to 10 percent higher Annual Energy Production at park level compared to the V150-4.5 MW depending on site-specific conditions. This increases power output at lower wind speeds significantly and improves predictability and stability in production, optimising the utilisation of the wind park as well as benefitting the energy grid.

“I would like to thank Red Rocket for the trust they have placed in Vestas’ latest evolution of technology. With three different wind turbine variants across platforms this order showcases that we are able to enhance the customer business case through optimising the layout on each wind project site with Vestas’ flexible and diverse product portfolio. We firmly believe that our partnership can make a significant contribution to a more reliable, affordable and sustainable energy mix in South Africa”, says Vestas Sales & Business Development Senior Director, Malte Meyer.

Turbine delivery and commissioning are expected by 2024.

Vestas leads the South African wind power market with over 1.3 GW of installed and under construction capacity. The company is strongly committed to contribute to South Africa’s new renewable energy targets, which include reaching 17.7 GW of wind capacity by 2030 and increasing the presence of renewables in its energy mix from the current 11 per cent to about 41 per cent by 2030.

