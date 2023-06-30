Verifone Launches New Brand

Verifone unveils new brand and enterprise website to exemplify its class-leading payments platform offering

Verifone new logo CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Verifone rebrands to highlight its innovative payment solutions by introducing a new logo, brand identity and global website to align with an updated vision. Verifone is now the “Payments Architect and Commerce Expert” partner for all businesses everywhere. Verifone’s robust product and services portfolio delivers on that promise as it spans digital payment solutions, secure payment devices, cloud-hosted Payments as a Service, merchant acquiring, point of sale technology, advanced business insights through data science, managed services practices, and more.

After rebuilding its entire offering and company culture under new leadership, the refreshed brand identity matches the innovation and passion of a new Verifone. Consumer recognition and trust in the Verifone name needed to be preserved while simultaneously highlighting Verifone’s heightened digital focus, future-first approach and leading position in the marketplace. The new iconography conveys the connected, modular and evolving nature of payments in modern life, and it shows the architectural role Verifone plays in payments and commerce. All of this comes together on Verifone’s new global website where consumers, merchants and other stakeholders are introduced to a new, more user-friendly Verifone experience. The new brand is extensible across business units and around the world.

Verifone T650m Mobile Payment Device

With half a trillion dollars in transactions traversing its cloud via payment devices or Verifone-powered websites and apps, Verifone truly enables global commerce. Verifone stands out in the payments space where most businesses still piece together fragmented offerings from multiple providers to address complex customer needs. Verifone is the single provider with a comprehensive, flexible toolset that streamlines and reduces costs for any enterprise to accept payments.

“The world of commerce evolves constantly, and it is this dynamic environment that we’ve simplified and continue to revolutionize. Verifone started in the Fintech space over four decades ago, rapidly evolving our service offerings to meet the needs of all large and small businesses,” said Mike Pulli, Verifone CEO. “We are the critical commerce partner for businesses worldwide, offering solutions with a futureproof architecture. Our new brand matches our digital-first thinking, employee-focused mindset, and accelerated innovation. Our customers, and their customers, rely on Verifone every day.”

Verifone has focused intensely on new, innovative payment capabilities and features in recent years, significantly expanding the solution stack and enabling new markets. The company’s commerce expertise means its solutions can easily be adapted across nearly every vertical. From complex, global, omni-commerce retailers to a local vendor at a farmers’ market, Verifone futureproofs payment ecosystems and tech stacks.

Verifone M440 Multilane Payment Device

To experience Verifone’s new identity, watch the introduction video https://vimeo.com/verifone/ newbrandlaunch and visit the new corporate global website at https://www.verifone.com/en/ global. New country-specific websites will go live in the coming weeks and months.

Verifone is the payments architect shaping ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global FinTech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world’s best-known brands, small businesses, and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 12B transactions worth over $500B on physical and digital channels.

