Flash News: OKX Liquid Marketplace Exceeds Over USD$3 Billion in Institutional Trading Volume

DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 30, 2023.

OKX Liquid Marketplace Exceeds Over USD$3 Billion in Institutional Trading Volume, Records Milestone

OKX is proud to announce that its Liquid Marketplace, an on-demand liquidity network for institutional traders, exceeded USD$3 billion in trading volume. This milestone is a testament to the Liquid Marketplace’s success in providing institutional traders with deep liquidity and reliable execution.

This announcement follows the launch of the ‘Nitro Spreads’ feature on the OKX Liquid Marketplace, an OTC, futures spreads and options liquidity network, allowing traders to make complex basis trades with simple one-click execution.

Selected institutional clients who applied for early access via the Liquid Marketplace website can now use Nitro Spreads; wider access will be available to other institutional clients starting 5 July.

Nitro Spreads is one of the only basis trading tools in the crypto market in which the two legs of the trade are executed together via a central order book, eliminating leg risk between markets. Traders can select a guaranteed spread for a trade, eliminating the risk of the order for one leg being completed without the other. Trades are then matched and settled immediately.

The OKX Liquid Marketplace provides access to deep institutional liquidity and a number of crypto trading strategies, including futures spreads, large options block trades, or spot OTC, to run at scale. In April 2023, OKX announced that the Liquid Marketplace exceeded USD$1 billion in trading volume during the first three months of 2023, and as of the end of June 2023, the trading volume has more than tripled that figure.

To enhance its offering for institutional users, OKX is also expanding custody solutions by partnering with firms like Komainu to give institutional clients more transparency and control over funds while balancing capital efficiency, cost and security.

