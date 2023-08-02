US occupation loots tens of tons of bran from al-Jazeera , Hasaka

The US occupation and its affiliated QSD militia continued plundering the Syrian resources from the areas they occupy in al-Jazeera and brought out dozens of tankers loaded with bran during the past hours.

The US-linked militia had seized amounts of bran and collected them in the silos it controlled in Hasaka and its countryside.

Local sources from al-Yarubiyah countryside told SANA reporter that a convoy of 45 trucks loaded with bran, which were loaded from al-Yarubiyah silos, has been brought out in batches via the illegal al-Mahmoudiya crossing towards the occupation bases in northern Iraq.

The sources added that the convoy also has included a number of tanks loaded with oil stolen from al-Jazeera land.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

