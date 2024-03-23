UN’s Guterres calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who is on a visit to Al Arish, has called for reaching an immediate ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. Guterres made the remarks following his arrival at Al Arish International Airport, where he was received by North Sinai Governor Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shosha, to visit wounded Palestinians receiving treatment in Al Arish General Hospital, checking the aid convoys at Rafah Border Crossing, and meeting with humanitarian workers on the Egyptian side. He underscored the necessity that Israel should allow the entry of aid trucks stacked up near Egypt's border into the besieged war-ravaged enclave. Guterres also lauded Egypt's efforts on receiving wounded Palestinians and delivering humanitarian aid into the strip. Guterres flew from Cairo, accompanied by Health and Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, head of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society in North Sinai Khaled Zayed, and a great host senior security officials and executives. Welcoming the UN chief on his seco nd visit to the governorate since the outbreak of Gaza war, Shosha gave an overview of Egypt's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza and put and an end to Israel's aggression on the strip, in cooperation with sisterly Arab nations. He said some 7,000 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid are waiting in North Sinai, but that inspection procedures demanded by the occupation authorities held up the flow of relief. Source: State Information Service Egypt