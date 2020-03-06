UNHCR Update Libya (6 March 2020)

Highlights

On 5 March, 34 individuals were relocated from the Gathering & Departure Facility (GDF) to Misrata (210 km east of Tripoli) in order finalize preparations for departure to safe recipient countries later this month. A thirty-fifth person, the spouse of one of the 34, also accompanied the transfer. At the Misrata shelter all 35 individuals received food and core-relief items (CRIs), as well as the availability of medical and counselling services. Also, on 5 March, 17 individuals relocated to the urban community via the Community Day Centre at Gurji, where they received the urban assistance package. Since transfers began in October 2019, over 950 persons have been transferred out of the GDF.

Population movement

As of 6 March, 2,168 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya.

On 1 March, a total of 125 individuals, mostly Sudanese, disembarked at the Tripoli Commercial Port. So far this year, 372 persons of concern to UNHCR were disembarked in Libya. UNHCR and its partner, the International Medical Corps (IMC), continue to provide medical assistance and CRIs at disembarkation points.

UNHCR response

On 2 March, UNHCR conducted an assessment visit to Al-Fallah 1 settlement for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Tripoli. The aim of the visit was to hear first-hand some of the challenges facing around 1,200 IDPs living there since 2011. The site is located near areas of clashes in southern Tripoli. UNHCR will continue to follow up on the situation to provide humanitarian assistance.

As of 6 March, UNHCR has distributed CRIs to 1,823 IDPs in Libya. UNHCR continues to register refugees and asylum-seekers in Tripoli. Last week, a total of 344 individuals, including 149 women were registered at UNHCR’s Sarraj Registration Office in Tripoli. Those registered included individuals from Syria, Sudan, Palestine, Eritrea, Somalia, and Ethiopia. So far in 2020, UNHCR has registered 2,669 refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya.

There are currently some 1,000 refugees and asylum-seekers held in official government detention centres in Libya. UNHCR conducts protection monitoring visits at detention centres to assess conditions, provide assistance and identify vulnerable cases for durable solutions. As of 6 March, UNHCR undertook 140 protection monitoring visits, distributed CRIs to 1,182 individuals and provided primary healthcare consultations, through IMC, to 783 individuals in detention centres in Libya.

Last week, UNHCR provided cash grants to more than 180 individuals. These grants include regular cash assistance and one-time emergency cash assistance. As of 6 March, a total of 1,007 urban refugees and asylum-seekers received cash assistance.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees