UNHCR Update Libya (29 November 2019)

Highlights

This week, 166 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers departed for solutions out of Libya. On 24 November, 117 refugees and asylum-seekers departed to Rwanda while another 43 refugees departed to Niger on 28 November. Those leaving this week were either hosted at the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli, a safe shelter in Misrata or living in the urban community in Tripoli. In Rwanda and Niger, refugees will be supported with durable solutions to a third country. So far this year, 2,178 refugees and asylum-seekers departed for solutions out of Libya, including 768 under resettlement and 1,410 under evacuation programme.

Population movements

As of 29 November, 8,643 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. The group includes 6,918 men, 569 women and 833 children. The majority of those who disembarked in Libya this year are from Sudan (38 per cent), Mali (8 per cent) and Somalia (7 per cent). UNHCR and its partner, the International Medical Corps (IMC) continue to provide medical assistance and core-relief items (CRIs) to persons at disembarkation points. Recently, boats have been departing from areas east of Tripoli near Garabulli or west of Tripoli near Zwara.

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues to provide assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in Libya. So far in 2019, UNHCR provided CRIs to more than 21,800 IDPs and supported over 5,000 individuals with cash assistance.

UNHCR also implemented 23 quick-impact projects across Libya to support both IDPs and host communities. QIPs are small, rapidly implemented projects intended to help create conditions for peaceful coexistence between those displaced and their hosting communities, and to strengthen community resilience.

UNHCR, together with its partners IMC and CESVI, is assisting urban refugees at the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Gurji. Last week, we assisted nearly 600 refugees and asylum-seekers. UNHCR and partners are providing medical assistance, psychosocial support, CRIs and cash. UNHCR is also conducting registration activities at the CDC. So far in 2019, UNHCR and partners have conducted nearly 9,000 medical consultations and assisted some 2,000 refugees with cash-based interventions.

There are currently 4,500 refugees and migrants held in detention centres in Libya, out of whom 2,500 are persons of concern to UNHCR. UNHCR continues to advocate for an end to detention and for the gradual and orderly release of all refugees and migrants into the urban community. So far this year, UNHCR and partners conducted over 1,150 monitoring visits to detention centres in Libya.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees