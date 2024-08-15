Undersecretary of Industry Ministry attends closing ceremony of e-Commerce Champions Programme



Manama, Eman Ahmed Al Doseri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, attended the closing ceremony of the e-Commerce Champions programme in its fourth edition.

Ahmed Buhazza, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and a number of officials and participants, attended the ceremony held at the headquarters of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).

Al Doseri stressed that investing in the development and refinement of the human element is a key pillar in the sustainability of economic development, and that investing in Bahraini youth is an important step towards digital transformation and promoting a sustainable competitive economy, noting in this regard the importance of continuing to adopt qualitative programmes that consolidate the position of the Kingdom as a regional platform for technology in the Middle East, by providing the appropriate economic environment for creativity and attracting large and emerging companie

s.

The Undersecretary toured the exhibition on the sidelines of the programme and hailed the innovative projects designed by participating youth with the follow up of specialists and experts in this field, Al Doseri praised the programme and the team that embraced such ambitious young potential, to help invest their ideas and energies and achieve their ambitions in sustainable entrepreneurship.

On his part, Buhazza praised the role of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in supporting the e-Commerce Champions Programme, noting that the selected nominees showed exceptional innovative skills, and achieved distinguished achievements in various local competitions and programmes, highlighting the participants’ great efforts during the past weeks in the programme, to provide young people with the necessary skills to keep up with the rapid economic changes, especially in the fields of e-Commerce, artificial intelligence and fintech, which were the focus of events and workshops.

The programme, which has been succ

essful during its past editions, aims to provide Bahraini university students with the tools and skills required by a group of specialists in the field of technology and artificial intelligence to embark through the journey of entrepreneurship after graduating from university.

Source : Bahrain News Agency