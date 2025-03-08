UN Envoy Emphasizes Strengthening Libyan Women’s Role in Politics

Tripoli: The UN envoy has highlighted the crucial need to enhance the role of Libyan women in political decision-making. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) reiterated its commitment to supporting the rights of Libyan women, advocating for their active and safe participation across all societal levels, and championing their demands for protection and involvement.

According to Libyan News Agency, this announcement was made in a statement by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Hanna Tetteh, in celebration of International Women’s Day, as detailed on the mission’s website. Hanna Tetteh noted that Libyan women, particularly those engaged in public and political domains, encounter significant challenges. Persistent obstacles, discrimination, and violence hinder their complete and meaningful participation.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya, through its statement, urged all relevant Libyan parties to undertake decisive measures to improve the status of women and girls. It emphasized the importance of ensuring their rights and providing them with equal opportunities to contribute to the economic sector and effect positive change.

The mission also called for the empowerment and support of women by facilitating their comprehensive access to leadership and decision-making positions. It stressed the necessity of prioritizing opportunities for women, especially young women and girls, to enable their effective contribution to peace and development efforts in Libya.