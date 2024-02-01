U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates the United States Winter Polo Season as Official Sponsor of the USPA National Polo Center (NPC)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), celebrates this season as the official sponsor of the new USPA National Polo Center (NPC), with exclusive naming rights to Field One as the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field as well as Field One's game scoreboard. Regarded as one of the world's premier facilities for the sport of polo, NPC features even more new and exciting branded updates for fans of the sport and the brand this 2024 season.

The USPA National Polo Center and U.S. Polo Assn. are proud to activate new navy and white sponsorship signage surrounding the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field, branded golf carts for polo player award ceremonies, and the grand opening of the U.S. Polo Assn. MVP Lounge. Located in the Pavilion, the MVP Lounge is home to the luxurious Sunday Polo Brunch, where first-class dining, champagne, and take-home gifts are offered to event attendees on the action-packed sidelines overlooking the Grandstands. NPC staff also received fashionable upgrades with custom-designed, branded uniforms, all created by U.S. Polo Assn. with the instantly recognizable, iconic double-horsemen logo.

"We are elevating the experience for our sports fans at the USPA National Polo Center this season to encourage both long-time and new fans of the sport to spend more of their Sundays at the polo fields," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Through these brand activations, we aim to highlight the heritage of U.S. Polo Assn. and bridge the authentic connection between our classic, sport-inspired brand and the exciting sport of polo."

Another element for sports fans to enjoy throughout the season is renovations to the NPC Retail Shop. This refined shopping experience offers a diverse curated collection of sport-inspired merchandise only available at the NPC location, filled with rich polo heritage and fashion.

"As the new polo season kicks off, we look forward to an outstanding season full of competition and now, unveiling the exciting renovations made to the NPC facility," said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the USPA. "These improvements reflect our commitment to both the sport and its enthusiasts, ensuring an unmatched experience for players and spectators alike."

The USPA National Polo Center (NPC), the epicenter of winter polo, proudly hosts illustrious global polo events along with some of the most prestigious North American high-goal tournaments. Sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., tournaments that captivate live audiences at NPC, as well as nationally and internationally on ESPN, include the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship®, C.V. Whitney Cup®, the USPA Gold Cup®, and culminates with the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, long considered the preeminent polo event in the U.S. Tickets for the 2024 polo season are now available for purchase on the NPC website.

U.S. Polo Assn. is a proud supporter of many polo charities throughout the season that are selected by championship game finalist's charities of choice and include the following: Homes for Horses Coalition, Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame, Polo for Life, Polo Players Support Group, Polo Pony Rescue, Polo Training Foundation, Replay Polo, Retired Racehorse Project, Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center, and Work to Ride Program. These important polo-related charities received donation checks in front of sold-out stadiums for each of the championship games.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of households globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital presence. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPA Global and ESPN now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.

