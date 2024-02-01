Q Metals Exploration Planning Gold Projects, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET)(FRA:0NB)(OTC:BTKRF) is pleased to provide an update of exploration planning on their Abitibi Region Gold projects located in Quebec.

Q Metals owns several mineral projects with strong indications for gold. This includes the McKenzie East and the Golden Valley, and other projects.

McKENZIE EAST GOLD PROJECT

The McKenzie East property is located 30 kilometres north of Val d'Or, and abuts the east side of the McKenzie Break Project owned and operated by Monarch Mining Corporation. Monarch completed a gold resource estimate in February 2021 with open pit and underground resources summarized as 1.4 million tonnes at 1.8 g/t indicated and 2.24 million tonnes at 1.44 g/t inferred open pit, with 0.4 million tonnes at 5.03 g/t indicated and 1.1 million tonnes at 4.21 g/t inferred underground resource (see Q Battery news release dated November 28, 2023) (NI43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, February 11, 2021). Readers are warned that resources estimated on an adjoining property do not imply that similar resources or mineralization exist on the Q Battery - McKenzie East property.

Q Metals has completed ground Induced Polarization (IP) electrical survey, a MMI soil sampling survey, a drone-supported airborne magnetic survey, and diamond drilling on the McKenzie East. Q Battery Metals plans to continue expanding from the positive results obtained from their previous exploration. A permitted drilling program was designed to continue to test and expand upon results obtained from the Phase 1 drilling of 2021 that included 1.185 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au) over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01 as well as intercepts of > 0.5 gpt from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08. Hole MKE-21-03 showed the most promise during the drilling campaign, where geologic observations indicated a section of core that contained a visible gold grain of approximate 1mm by 2mm size, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals over a wide interval (see Q Battery News Release dated July 13, 2021).

Q Metals is also planning to expand exploration into the southern claim block in order to test for gold-silver quartz veins similar to those exposed within adjoining claims at the Maruska Showing. At the Maruska, in 2023 Q Battery Metals obtained a rock sample that included chips from a number of the exposed quartz-pyrite veins. The sample was analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP-AES, with a further 48 elements (including silver) by ME-MS61L (4-acid digestion). The sample returned 3.41 grams per tonne gold and 2.58 grams per tonne silver, confirming the presence of precious metals in the Maruska vein system (see Q Battery Metals News Release dated November 28, 2023). Q Metals is very interested in this documented gold showing due to its location very near to the south block of the company's McKenzie East claims. However, the reader is warned that results obtained from adjoining properties are not direct indications for potential on the Q Battery Metals claims. A follow-up phase 2 exploration program is currently being planned and scheduled for Spring 2024 on the McKenzie East Gold Project.

GOLDEN VALLEY PROJECT

The Golden Valley Property is located 65 kilometres north of La Sarre, and 26 kilometres south of the Casa Berardi Mine. It is hosted within rocks of the Abitibi Greenstone belt, and the Leberge Deformation Zone passes through the property.

Q Battery Metals completed a drilling program on the Golden Valley property in 2019. The program comprised 1,458.2 metres over 11 holes spread over an approximate four kilometre strike length within favorable geology. Drilling was designed to verify historic gold-bearing intercepts and to expand upon those intercepts, and to test geological and geophysical targets interpreted from existing data. The best gold results were obtained from drill hole GV-003 that returned 0.335 grams per tonne gold over 2 metres. As well, drill hole GV-001 returned 0.155 grams per tonne gold over 2 metres (see Q Battery Metals News Release dated October 2, 2019).

The proximity of gold mineralization in mapped structures combined with the 2019 gold-bearing drill intercepts on the Golden Valley property provide excellent targets for further work. A follow-up phase 2 exploration work program is scheduled for Spring 2024.

LA CORNE SOUTH PROJECT

Q Metals will also continue exploration on the La Corne South lithium and VMS project, with Induced Polarization surveying planned for Winter 2024. The La Corne South and McKenzie East projects area within 5 km of each other, both easily accessed by Highway 397, 25 Km north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Ninety-three rock samples were obtained by Q Battery Metals from the La Corne South claims in 2021 (see Q Metals News Release dated January 11, 2022). A series of channel samples returned elevated copper of 921 and 959 ppm in an area of sampling, with the highest gold values including 0.035 grams per tonne, 0.019 grams per tonne, and 0.015 grams per tonne from samples that were highly mineralized with pyrite. Samples with elevated copper and/or gold were noted in some cases to contain elevated silver (to 0.65 ppm) and zinc (to 1135 ppm).

The exploration team intends to explore for VMS with potential gold association as well as continue exploration for lithium on the La Corne South.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, "a Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

