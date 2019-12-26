Turkish President Pays Surprise Visit To Tunisia Over Libyan Issue

Friday, 27/12/2019 | 10:37 UTC+0
December 26, 2019   

TUNIS Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived in Tunisia Wednesday, in a surprise visit to meet with his Tunisian counterpart, Kaies Saied.

The Libyan issue will be at the top of the agenda for this surprise visit, in addition to bilateral discussions on major investment projects, said Rachida Ennaifer, adviser to the Tunisian presidency.

According to the presidency, the Turkish president was welcomed by Saied at Tunis-Carthage International Airport, in the Tunisian capital, who was accompanied by his foreign and defence ministers, as well as, his intelligence chief.

It is worth noting that Saied received, on Monday, representatives of Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council, discussing possibilities of launching an initiative to resolve the Libyan crisis.

Erdogan is the first president to visit Tunisia, since Tunisia's presidential election, held in Oct.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK

