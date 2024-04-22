Turkish official: Many factors help strengthen relations with Iraq, and this is one of them

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp


Head of the Turkish Economics and Businessmen Union, Nael Olbak, stressed the importance of strengthening joint trade and investment cooperation between Iraq and Turkey.

Olbak said, during the activities of the Iraqi-Turkish Economic Forum, which began on Monday afternoon in the capital, Baghdad, ‘We are working to strengthen relations in all fields between Iraq and Turkey, because Iraq is an important country for us and we value the strengthening of relations between the two countries.’

He explained, “We signed 24 memorandums and joint trade and economic agreements out of 26 agreements between Iraq and Turkey.”

He added, “The trade and energy exchange between Iraq and Turkey is one of many factors that help strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries,” expressing his hope that these meetings will bear fruit quickly.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2024. Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.