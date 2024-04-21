Iraq exceeds Saudi Arabia in its oil exports to the US



The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States rose during the past week.

The EIA said in a report , ‘The average US imports of crude oil during the past week from 8 major countries amounted to 4.832 million barrels per day, down by 265 thousand barrels per day from the previous week, which amounted to 5.09 and million barrels per day.’

It added, “Iraq’s oil exports to America came in second place after Canada, reaching 308,000 barrels per day last week, an increase of 166,000 barrels per day from the previous week, which reached 142,000 barrels per day.”

EIA noted, ‘Most of America’s oil imports during the past week came from Canada, followed by Colombia and then Saudi Arabia.’

It explained that the quantities of American imports of crude oil continued, from Mexico, Brazil, Nigeria and Libya, while no quantities were imported from Ecuador and Russia.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency