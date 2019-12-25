Tunisia Calls for Convention for all Libyan Parties

Tunis-Tunisia has called for a convention to be held for all Libyan parties which will lead to legislative and presidential elections, which in turn could produce an executive authority supported by the Libyan people to end the country's crisis. The Tunisian news agency quoted Tunisian Presidency as saying in a statement 'this came after a meeting President Qeis Sayed held with Libyan notables representing social and political spectrum under the umbrella of the 'High Council of Libyan Cities and Tribes', to discuss developments in Libya and prospects of a political solution to the crisis. According to the statement all participants agreed to an authorization for the Tunisian President to sponsor a comprehensive solution to the Libyan conflict based on the principle of inviting all Libyans to sit to the negotiating table, with the aim of reaching a consensus formula, to get the country out of its crisis within the political agreement and respect of international legitimacy, through transforming from this legitimacy to another popular-based legitimacy. The statement stressed that the solution in Libya could not but be a Libyan one, without exclusion of any party regardless of their political, intellectual or tribal affiliations. The statement also called for a Libyan convention to incorporate all Libyan social and political spectrum, endorse a national reconciliation law, and to hold free and fair legislative and presidential elections. The Tunisian Presidency said the Endeavour aims to restore peace and stability to the Libyan people, and to protect lives and sovereignty and integrity of Libya.

Source: Libya News Agency