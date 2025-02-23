Trump Extends US State of Emergency Over Libya

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order extending the national emergency related to Libya for an additional year.

According to Libyan News Agency, the US President considered in the presidential document issued by the White House that Libya still poses an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

The presidential document stated that the continued violence in Libya, including attacks by armed groups against state facilities, foreign missions and vital infrastructure, human rights violations, breaches of the arms embargo, and the misappropriation of Libyan natural resources, constitute a threat to peace, stability and democratic transition in the country.

The document also stressed the need to take measures “to prevent the transfer of Libyan assets or any violations committed by figures from the Gaddafi family and their associates, in addition to any parties obstructing Libyan national reconciliation.”

The national emergency is a right granted by Congress to the executive branch in the United States of America, headed by the President, to deal with urgent crises quickly and decisively, and he has the right to avoid any restrictions or limits on his decisions related to dealing with crises.