True Search’s New Dubai Office to Focus on the Region’s Tech-Driven Economy

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — True Search, the global recruitment firm focused on executive talent and other strategic hires for tech-driven companies, has announced the opening of its Dubai office, the firm’s 11th office world wide. The firm was recently named the 8th largest in North America and continues to expand significantly in EMEA. Partner Nathalie Spree will head the new Dubai office.

The expansion to Dubai and the Middle East reflects the region’s growing investment in tech. Between 2015 and 2018, Dubai attracted more than $21 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI) for artificial intelligence and robotics alone.* Property Finder, a top tech company in the region recently attracted investment of $120 million from General Atlantic, and Uber recently announced that it has acquired Careem, its Middle East competitor in a deal worth $3.1 billion.

“The amount of tech enabled innovation in the Middle East has created significant demand for high growth talent. With Nathalie’s local expertise and our global talent network, we are perfectly placed to support this rapidly expanding eco-system of leaders,” said Siv Sivanesan GM EMEA of True Search.

Given Nathalie’s extensive experience of leadership recruiting in the tech scene in Dubai over the past 11 years, she was a natural choice in leading True’s work in the region. She previously headed the people functions at Property Finder and Dubizzle. This intimate local knowledge continues to play a key part in her ability to attract and relocate talent to Dubai. Additionally she brings an international and investment perspective having worked for more than 15 years for Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

Setting up in the heart of Dubai’s Media City, True brings to the region a transparent, data driven and client centric approach combined with global access to talent. This offering will enable fast scaling clients to invest into the market and identify and relocate talent, providing new ways to access candidates, and operating to a pace much needed in the region.

About True Search

Global recruitment for board, c-suite execs + other strategic talent for organizations seeking growth and transformation. True Search is part of the True platform, a global suite of products and services centered on talent.

