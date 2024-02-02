TRU Provides Corporate Updates

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU) ("TRU" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Paul Ténière, P. Geo., has departed from his position as Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Ténière has served the Company in this position since October 2022 and will continue to be available to provide geological consulting services.

The Company is fortunate to have a highly experienced exploration team in place and the flexibility to utilize those resources in a cost-effective manner. TRU continues to benefit from the in-depth project knowledge and geological expertise of its Exploration Manager Pearce Bradley, P.Geo., who has managed the exploration work on the Company's Golden Rose Project since its acquisition, as well as Professor Garth Earls, Project Evaluation Advisor, with over 40 years of professional experience in exploration and mining internationally.

The Company would like to express sincere thanks to Paul for his dedication and success in advancing the Golden Rose Project and uncovering its true potential.

The Company also reports progress on its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") announced on December 7, 2023. During the first two months of the NCIB through January 31, 2024, the Company repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 1,775,700 common shares ("Shares"), representing approximately 1.1% of the number of issued and outstanding Shares at the commencement of the NCIB.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

To connect with TRU via social media, below are links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TRUMetals

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TruMetalsCorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tru-precious-metals-corp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TRUMetals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TRUMetals/

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at the Golden Rose Project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding TRU's exploration personnel that are based on numerous assumptions that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including potential challenges attracting and retaining qualified personnel, and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TRU Precious Metals Corp.