Today’s Newspapers focus on Erdogan’s visit to Iraq, its goals, and the files he discusses



Newspapers published in Baghdad today, Monday, the twenty-second of April, focused on the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq, the files he will discuss, and the impact of the visit on the future of relations between the two countries.

‘Today.. Erdogan in Baghdad.’ Under this headline, Al-Sabah newspaper, published by the Iraqi Media Network, said: ‘The President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, receives in the capital, Baghdad, today, Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is visiting the country on the first official visit, after 12 years since his last visit.’

It added: ‘Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani and the Turkish President are scheduled to sponsor the signing of 20 agreements between the two countries and a strategic framework agreement that will chart the future of the relationship between the two neighboring countries.’

Al-Sabah indicated that the President of the Republic, upon receiving the Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad, Ali Reza Guney, stresse

d the importance of strengthening relations and cooperation between Baghdad and Ankara, and enhancing joint action at the international and regional levels to consolidate security, stability and peace in the region. During the meeting, the Turkish ambassador reviewed the ongoing arrangements for the Turkish President’s visit to Iraq.

The newspaper quoted Bassim Al-Awadi, the government spokesman, as saying: ‘The upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq (today, Monday) will witness the discussion of important files.’

Al-Awadi added: “The visit will be a ‘quantum shift’ in Iraqi-Turkish relations, since preparations for it have been taking place for about a year.”

He pointed out: ‘There are 4 important files on the agenda, the most important of which is the water file, the development road file, in addition to the security file related to the PKK organization, and the fourth file is the file of Turkish companies, which gain its importance from the strength of trade exchanges between I

raq and Turkey, along with other files, will dominate the Turkish President’s visit to Baghdad.’

Regarding the water file, Al-Awadi pointed out, ‘A strategic agreement will be signed between Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani and the Turkish President, considering that Turkey is a country described globally as one of the best countries in the world in investing in water by all means and methods.’

Regarding the ‘development road,’ the spokesman explained, ‘There will be important agreements announced between the two sides, as the center of the road is Turkey, and it will be at the heart of the negotiations, along with the file of Turkish companies’ investments and their role and work in Iraq.’

Also regarding the Turkish President’s visit, Al-Zawraa newspaper, published by the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, quoted an informed source as saying: ‘The Turkish President will arrive in the capital, Baghdad, today, Monday, for his first official visit in 12 years, during which he will meet with the President of

the Republic, the Prime Minister, and the Speaker of the Council of Representatives in parliament, in addition to visiting Erbil and meeting with officials in the Kurdistan region.’

The source added: “The visit will include intensive discussions on common issues, especially the water file and the development road project, as well as concluding strategic agreements in various fields.”

While the newspaper pointed out that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that more than 20 agreements will be signed with Iraq during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Baghdad.

He was quoted as saying in a press conference in Istanbul: ‘Our goal is to develop relations with Iraq so that regional stability, prosperity and development are possible, to institutionalize our relations, and to do everything we can to develop order and prosperity in the region.’

He pointed to the long-standing ongoing work between the two countries in areas such as security, energy, agriculture, water, health and education.

In this re

gard, he said: ‘We completed the preliminary agreements to sign more than 20 agreements during our president’s visit.’

Al-Zawraa referred to a previous statement by the Turkish President, in which he confirmed that the water issue would be one of the most important items on his agenda during his visit to Iraq. His country is studying requests submitted by the Iraqi side regarding water.

For its part, Al-Zaman newspaper focused on the water issue during Erdogan’s visit.

In this regard, it quoted the Minister of Water Resources, Aoun Diab, as saying: ‘There are many files with neighboring Turkey that will be discussed with the Turkish President, who is visiting Baghdad today, Monday.’

The minister explained: ‘Among these files are economic, security, commercial and water, and our requirements have been prepared and what will be presented to the Turkish president.’

He added: “We are counting on this visit a lot, as it will have positive results that serve Iraq and Turkey,” noting: “Turkey’s interests in Ira

q are very large, as it will achieve specific interests for neighboring Turkey, and we also have interests that concern us, most notably the issue of water.”

The Minister of Water Resources continued: ‘We are seeking, in accordance with established agreements, a fair and equitable share of water for the Tigris and Euphrates rivers,’ pointing out: ‘The technicians are responsible and will speak about this matter to reach specific numbers in this direction, and we hope that the quantity will be fair and just, reaching up to the Iraqi-Turkish border, whether through the Tigris or the Euphrates in Husayba region, in cooperation with Syria, and we have coordination in that regard.’

