Telecoming slated to join Telecoms World Middle East 2024

DUBAI, UAE – EQS Newswire – 16 May 2024 – Telecoming, sportech company specializing in developing and distributing mobile experiences for sports and entertainment, will take part, for the second year in a row at Telecom World Middle East 2024, scheduled for May 28-29. The company’s involvement in the event is part of a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening its presence in the region by partnering with mobile operators to offer digital services to sports enthusiasts.

This global event, which centers on innovation, connectivity, and technology, will feature Telecoming in a series of debates alongside key figures in the mobile entertainment industry. Patricia Peiró, Chief Strategy Officer at Telecoming, will discuss her expertise in technology-driven solutions for monetizing mobile entertainment. She will focus on the sports sector and explore how Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) is propelling the growth of the mobile economy in collaboration with telecommunications companies across two pivotal panels. Telecoming’s participation highlights the importance of this event, which brings together industry leaders and experts to discuss developments and challenges in mobile technologies across the Middle East.

“We are thrilled to return to Telecoms World Middle East, because the region is an incredibly dynamic market with a strong interest in sports and digital consumption. Telecoming is looking forward to explore new opportunities in close collaboration with telecom operators“, explains Ali Karaosman, MEA Director at Telecoming.

About Telecoming:

Telecoming is a sportech company specializing in developing and distributing mobile experiences for sports and entertainment. The firm has been deploying monetization technologies in partnership with telcos since 2008. Telecoming is currently present in 18 countries. Its portfolio includes the official licenses of the leading soccer clubs in Europe and Africa, as well as the main competitions of 12 sports disciplines. Leader in the digital content economy since its foundation, the company has been recognized by the London Stock Exchange as one of Europe’s most inspiring organizations. In addition, it is one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, according to Morningstar’s 5000 Inc. ranking. For more information, please visit: www.Telecoming.com