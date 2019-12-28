The White House: Trump And Sisi Reject Foreign Interference In Libya

Washington- Lana - US President 'Donald Trump' and his Egyptian counterpart 'Abdel Fattah El-Sisi' confirmed their rejection of any foreign interference in Libya. This came in a phone call that took place Thursday, during which they discussed a number of regional and bilateral issues, including the Libyan crisis. The White House said in a statement that the US and Egyptian presidents agreed during this phone call to reject foreign exploitation of the situation in Libya, and that they urged the conflict parties to take "urgent measures" to end the fighting.

Source: Libya News Agency