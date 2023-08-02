The Popular Mobilization arrests two wanted terrorists in Kirkuk

A security and intelligence force from the 61st Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces arrested two wanted persons, according to terrorist cases, in Kirkuk.

A statement by the Popular Mobilization Authority stated that a force from the security and intelligence of the 61st Brigade affiliated to the Kirkuk and East Tigris Operations Command, "The Popular Mobilization", managed through search and inspection operations to arrest the terrorists (B, R, H), and (R, A, D) in Al-Abbasi district in Hawija, and they were handed over to the requesting authorities on the ground.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency