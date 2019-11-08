Saturday, 9/11/2019 | 12:49 UTC+0
The ninth of November is an official holiday on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s birthday

November 8, 2019   

Tripoli- The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord issued Decision No. 1299 of 2019 as Saturday, 12 Rabi al-Awal 1441 Hijri, the ninth of November, an official holiday on the occasion of the Holy Prophet's birthday.

Source: Libya News Agency

