Breaking news
- Criminal Investigation Office in Tripoli arrest 116 defendants in 145 criminal cases
- Tripoli Ophthalmic hospital witnesses radical maintenance
- The ninth of November is an official holiday on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s birthday
- UNHCR Update Libya (8 November 2019 ) [EN/AR]
- Libya’s Competing Governments Contend for Washington Influence
The ninth of November is an official holiday on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s birthdayNovember 8, 2019
Tripoli- The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord issued Decision No. 1299 of 2019 as Saturday, 12 Rabi al-Awal 1441 Hijri, the ninth of November, an official holiday on the occasion of the Holy Prophet's birthday.
Source: Libya News Agency