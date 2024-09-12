The Ministry of Trade discusses with a Singaporean delegation ways to enhance and develop economic and trade relations between the two countries

The Department of Foreign Economic Relations at the Ministry of Trade discussed with a Singaporean delegation headed by (Samuel Tan), Head of the West Asia and North Africa Department at the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ways to enhance and develop economic and trade relations between the two countries after a period of interruption.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Trade, “The department discussed with the Singaporean delegation the development road project and the possibility of Singaporean companies participating, resolving trade disputes and the Singaporean side’s experience in this field, and expanding the role of the private sector in the trade exchange process to achieve common interests.

The statement continued that “the meeting also touched on the issues of digital trade and artificial intelligence, in addition to the possibility of holding a Singaporean exhibition in Iraq.”

For its part, the Singaporean delegation inquired about the possibility of Iraq exporting agricultural

and food materials to Singapore, where the department explained that this matter requires identifying the required materials through diplomatic channels.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency