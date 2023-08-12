The Ministry Of Finance Denies Opening Outlets To Sell Currency With A Ceiling Of One Thousand Dollars Per Month For Each Citizen

The Ministry of Finance denied today, Saturday, opening outlets to sell currency with a ceiling of one thousand dollars per month for each citizen.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that it had not received any directives in this regard (until the date of preparing this statement), and the ministry did not issue any directives in this regard.

The ministry stressed, "In the event that any instructions or directives are issued by the Council of Ministers in this regard, they will be announced through the official websites and platforms of the ministry.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency