The Mandate Of The European Mission In Libya Is Extended Until Early July Next Year

Tripoli- The European Commission in Libya announced, Thursday, the extension of the mandate granted to it by the European Union until the beginning of July next year. “The mission said Thursday, “that the mandate of the UPAM Libya mission was extended to July 2021 by the European Union member states, adding that it is committed to supporting the stability of the security and justice sectors in Libya in addition to supporting border security and management”. It continued: “The perseverance during the period of the Corona virus is also to protect human rights and defend the safety and security of women.” In a similar statement, the European Neighborhood website announced the extension of the European Council to the limits of 30 June 2021 in the mandate given to the European Union Border Assistance Mission in Libya, within the framework of the Common Security and Defense Policy, according to what was published on its website. The European Union Border Assistance Mission to Libya was launched on May 22, 2013 to contribute to the Libyan authorities’ efforts to dismantle criminal networks concerned with migrant smuggling, human trafficking and terrorism, and it is charged with coordinating and implementing projects with international partners in the field of border management, law enforcement and criminal justice.

Source: Libya News Agency