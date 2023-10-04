The High Council of State confirms its adherence to the outcomes of the (6+6) committee

The High Council of State decided, on Wednesday, in its “ninety-first” official session, to adhere to the outcomes of the (6+6) committee for preparing electoral laws, which were unanimously signed by its members in Bouznika, Morocco, on June 3.

According to the Council’s media office, the Council decided at the same session to dissolve its team represented by the (6+6) committee after completing its mission.

On Monday, the House of Representatives agreed to issue the election laws approved by the joint “6+6” committee with the High Council of State, according to which the President of the State and the National Assembly would be elected.

The "6+6" committee (charged with preparing electoral laws) announced at the beginning of last June that it had achieved - during meetings in the Moroccan city of Bouznika - understandings regarding points related to the laws for electing the head of state and the next House of Representatives and Senate.

The 6+6 Committee is composed of 6 members from the House of Representatives and a similar number from the High Council of State, and its formation was stipulated in the 13th Amendment to the Constitutional Declaration

Source: Libyan News Agency