The fifth unit of the thermal plant in Aleppo put into service

The fifth unit of the thermal power plant of the public power generation establishment in Aleppo has been put into service after the end of the general maintenance work carried out there.

In a statement to SANA, Minister of Electricity, Ghassan al-Zamel, stressed the need to coordinate the works and speed up the execution of the works necessary to completely rehabilitate the plant.

The minister said that the unjust embargo imposed on Syria hinders all works related to reconstruction and rehabilitation.

For his part, Director of the Aleppo thermal power plant, Omar al-Breijawi, indicated that the maintenance works are aimed at improving the reliability and performance of the unit, given that the electricity network has been reinforced with an output of 207 megawatts.

