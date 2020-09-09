The Central Bank Denies Rumors That The Documentary Credits System Has Been Completely Closed

Breaking news
The Central Bank Denies Rumors That The Documentary Credits System Has Been Completely ClosedSeptember 8, 2020
Tripoli- An official source at the Central Bank of Libya denied yesterday, Monday, the circulating news about stopping the system of documentary credits for certain basic commodities. Yesterday evening, a number of social media pages circulated news about the total closure of the documentary credits system, which caused an increase in the price of the dollar in the parallel market.
Source: Libya News Agency
