Wednesday, 9/9/2020 | 8:46 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
‫كاسيو ستصدر ساعة G-SHOCK بحواف وأحزمة يمكن استبدالها
هيكفيجن تطلق نظام أكس برو لحلول الإنذار اللاسلكية الشاملة
تصنيف شركة أبسن واحدة من بين أفضل الشركات إدارة في الصين في 2020
‫تأكيد جدول أعمال معرض سي آي أف أف شنغهاي 2020: داعم أساسي للثقة في مستقبل سوق الأثاث
‫تزايد اعتماد الشركات العالمية على المرونة الرقمية خلال “الوضع الطبيعي الجديد”
You are here:  / General / The Central Bank Denies Rumors That The Documentary Credits System Has Been Completely Closed

The Central Bank Denies Rumors That The Documentary Credits System Has Been Completely Closed

September 8, 2020   

Post by relatedRelated post

Tripoli- An official source at the Central Bank of Libya denied yesterday, Monday, the circulating news about stopping the system of documentary credits for certain basic commodities. Yesterday evening, a number of social media pages circulated news about the total closure of the documentary credits system, which caused an increase in the price of the dollar in the parallel market.

Source: Libya News Agency

-->

POST YOUR COMMENTS

   
   