Tetteh Confirms United Nations’ Commitment to Stability in Libya Through Multilateral Engagement

Tripoli: Deputy of the Presidential Council, Musa Al-Koni, met with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Libya, Hanna Tetteh, who has recently commenced her duties. The meeting focused on discussing the latest developments in Libya across various levels.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Koni welcomed the UN envoy, expressing hope for her success in her new role. He reiterated the Presidential Council’s unwavering support for the United Nations’ efforts to achieve stability in Libya. The discussion included the importance of working towards the electoral goals that are anticipated by the Libyan populace.

The Council detailed that the meeting between Al-Koni and Tetteh emphasized the national reconciliation project spearheaded by the Presidential Council as a crucial component of achieving stability in Libya. Al-Koni highlighted the necessity of returning to a governorate system to dismantle the centralization that has burdened the state. He explained that decentralization would enable all regions to secure their rights through self-managed budgets, thus establishing a robust framework for local administration and contributing to national stability.

Furthermore, Al-Koni stressed that Libya’s stability is contingent upon conducting free and fair elections, with outcomes that satisfy all parties, where the citizens’ voices determine the results.

For her part, Hanna Tetteh confirmed the United Nations’ aspiration for stability in Libya, emphasizing the need to engage with all parties to develop a unified vision. This vision aims to resolve the existing political deadlock and move towards fulfilling the electoral commitments.