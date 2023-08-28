Syria: Israeli aggression on Aleppo Int’l Airport part of the Western escalation in support of terrorism

The Israeli aggression on Aleppo International Airport comes as a part of the Western and US escalation to support terrorism in the country and aggravate the impacts of the economic sanctions imposed on the Syrian poeple, Foreign and Expatraites Ministry affirmed in a statement on Monday.

“Syria calls on the UNSC to resume its responsibilities and hold Israeli occupation accountable for such crimes,” the statement added.

“At 4:30 a.m. the occupation forces carried out an air attack targeting Aleppo International Airport, which led to its out of service.”

“It is not the first time that the Israeli enemy has targeted civilian objects and facilities, such as the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo, the commercial port of Lattakia, and scientific and cultural centers; It is a constant feature of the entity whether in the Occupied Golan or in Palestine” the ministry went on to say.

The ministry confirmed that the main target of the successive attacks by the Israeli military and political leaders on Syria is to escape from the worsening crises inside “Israel”, and it comes within the framework of the US and Western escalation against Syria and their support for terrorism and its organizations, as well as for aggravating the consequences of economic sanctions on all Syrians throughout the country.

The ministry stated that “Israel” confirms, through targeting of these Syrian civilian facilities, that it is an essential part of the policies to destabilize regional and international stability, and that it depends in its criminal actions on the impunity provided to it by the US and other Western countries that support and cover its crimes.

“Syria condemns this cowardly Israeli terrorist attack, and once again warns “Israel” against repeating these attacks , and renews its demand for the UNSC to assume its responsibilities under the charter and the resolutions of international legitimacy to hold the Israeli entity accountable for these crimes and punish the perpetrators.” the ministry concluded.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency