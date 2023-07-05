Syria, Cuba discuss means to boost trade relations

Syria and Cuba have discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries and opportunities for their development.

That came during a meeting that brought together Syrian Ambassador to Cuba, Dr. Ghassan Obaid and Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Ricardo Cabrisas.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment in the capital, Havana.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of boosting economic relations and trade exchange between the two countries, especially in light of the current circumstances in which they are exposed to an unfair blockade imposed by the US and other parties.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency