Strive for More: GAC MOTOR Announces Brand and GS8 Launch in Russia

Moscow, RUSSIA, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — GAC MOTOR has announced the price for the GS8 luxury SUV to attendees and media during the GAC MOTOR Russian Brand and GS8 Launch Ceremony, held on Dec 9th in the Museum of Moscow. The GS8 SUV is GAC MOTOR’s first vehicle to launch in Russia and will be priced starting from 1,898,000 rubles, along with a five-year/150,000km warranty and one-year of free roadside assistant service. For the first 200 GS8 owners in Russia, GAC MOTOR will provide three years of free maintenance, three years of free roadside assistant service and free winter tires. During this Ceremony, themed “Strive for more”, GAC MOTOR also named Russian composer and musician Basta as the Product Ambassador of GS8 SUV.

The Ceremony was witnessed by representatives from the Chinese and Russian governments. Guests from local dealers and media were also invited to celebrate this milestone moment. Many attendees said they believed that GAC MOTOR’s products will exceed the expectation of the consumers in the Russian market.

“GS8 is an ideal creation for Russian consumers that opt for outstanding products. We will, starting with this flagship product, continue to enrich our product matrix and create an enjoyable life of mobility with Russian consumers.” said Yu Jun, Chairman of GAC MOTOR International Sales Company.

Already highly popular in other markets, the GS8 meets growing Russian market demand for luxury seven-seat SUVs, while enabling consumers to “strive for more” by opening up new experiences through greater mobility.

A household name in Russia, Basta was selected as the GS8 Ambassador. Throughout his career, Basta has strived to break down boundaries of different roles and pursue a variety of life experiences, which is consistent with the message GAC MOTOR delivered – “Strive for more”.

Basta said he was impressed by the GS8. “The driving experience of GS8 was better than expected. It surprised me with the power it generated from a standing start and acceleration.”

Created to provide quality, comfort and power to the whole family, the GS8 was designed with the philosophy of contrasting its powerful exterior with soft interiors. Contrasting its robust body and tough exterior, the cabin exudes comfort and warmth, featuring adjustable third-row seats and a panoramic sunroof, the spacious interiors provid families with a relaxing travel journey.

Under the hood, the GS8’s powertrain is equipped with GAC MOTOR’s second-generation 320T engine, third-generation Aisin 6-speed AMT and second-generation intelligent four-wheel drive and all-terrain feedback system. Focusing on handling, off-road performance and best-in-class safety feature, the GS8 switches freely among six driving modes — Sand, Mud, Snow, Smart, Sports and Economy — and is ideally suited for the harsh and varied driving conditions of the Russian roads.

The launch of the GS8 in Russia signals a new stage of international expansion for GAC MOTOR, following the automaker’s announcement of its Russian market entry strategy and development plan earlier this year. The automaker has already made significant strides to expand into Russia, including participating in Moscow International Automobile Salon, Russian Association of Auto Dealers Annual Meeting, the St. Petersburg International Auto Show 2019, establishing its dealer network and setting up its overseas subsidiary in Russia to conduct localized operation and management of sales and service in Russia.

Looking ahead, GAC MOTOR will launch more star models including the MPV and SUV in Russia, explore new opportunities to expand its dealer network to accelerate market penetration, and grow its Russian team to support product localization and market research.

