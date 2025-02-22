Speaker of House of Representatives Attends Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo

Cairo: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Counselor Aguila Saleh, along with his delegation, has arrived at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo to participate in the 7th Conference of the Arab Parliament and the heads of Arab councils and parliaments.

According to Libyan News Agency, the delegation includes members of the Arab Parliament Ahlam Al-Lafi, Abdul Salam Nasiya, Abu Salah Shalabi, and Hassan Al-Barghouthi. The conference aims to enhance joint Arab cooperation by discussing ways to support stability and development in the Arab region.